Rossie - Linda L. Mandigo, 71, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
A celebration of life will be held by her family on Saturday, August 24th from 12:00 to 6:00 pm at the family home at 178 County Route 10, Redwood, NY 13679, town of Rossie. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Linda was born on February 24, 1948 in Watertown and was raised by her parents Charles and Mabel (Bronson) Belcher.
She married George C. “Sonny” Mandigo Sr. on April 10, 1966 at the Gouverneur First Methodist Church.
Linda enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and was a history buff, serving as the town of Rossie historian for many years. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it be racing at the track or just having a cookout at home.
Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years Sonny, her 4 sons George Jr. and Rubyjo of Fowler, Mike and Patti of Gouverneur, James “Cricket” and Jennifer Brown of Rossie, John and Pam of Kentucky, several grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Richard Belcher of Florida, James Belcher of North Carolina, several nieces and nephews. Linda is predeceased by her parents and her siblings Sue Moore, Patricia Turcott, Butch Belcher, and Louise Belcher.
Memorial donations in Linda’s memory are encouraged to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
