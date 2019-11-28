WATERTOWN & CLAYTON — Our sweet mother, Linda L. Reff, 70, courageously completed her earthly journey on Sunday, November 24th, stepping into the presence of her Savior and into the arms of her beloved husband. She had been a patient at the Samaritan Medical Center since November 6th.
Born on November 26th, 1948, in Endicott, the daughter of Richard Corwin and Louise Eiklor Corwin, she married her sweetheart and love, Earl W. Reff, on April 15th, 1967, at the Clayton Methodist Church.
Linda was a woman filled with faith, who delighted to use her talents to bless her family and to minister to others. Over the years she was a Sunday School teacher, taught in the Christian School, was church secretary, Vacation Bible School director and teacher, and played an important part in working with teens, alongside her husband.
In 1995 she and Earl graduated from Spurgeon Baptist Bible College in Mulberry, Florida, after being called to full time ministry. She took on the role of Pastor’s Wife when her husband became the Pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Watertown in November of 1995, where they both served until this spring, when Earl entered into Glory before her.
An avid gardener, her flower beds were a perfect example of how she lived her life: the labor required was seen as in investment in the beauty to come. This was the secret to her “green thumb” with both plants and people. As in gardening, getting her hands dirty was part of the process, and she could always be found right in the middle of a project whether it be for a Sunday School class she was teaching, a Vacation Bible School lesson she was planning or an event that was being organized.
In more recent years her health declined and her body failed, but she never stopped being a beautiful and faithful example, living a life filled with love for the Lord.
She will forever be cherished by her three daughters, Lorrie (Philip) Weber of Lyons Falls, Lisa Cordero of Watertown, and Tammy (Robert) Stoudt of Watertown; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; half-siblings; nieces and nephews; two Aunts, Shirley (Robert) Heath, Evie (Robert) Craig; and two Uncles, Robert Corwin and Donald Corwin.
A time of reflection and honor of her life will be held on Monday, at 11 a.m., at Fellowship Baptist Church, Arsenal Street, with calling hours on Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
