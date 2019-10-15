Linda L. Rogers, 72, of 22418 Eacho Dr., Watertown, passed away October 14, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center where she was surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 11, 1947, in Potsdam, NY, daughter of Charles and Margaret (Nyhan) Cloe, she graduated from Carthage Central School in 1967. Following school she went to work at House of the Good Samaritan where she worked on the Medical Surgical Floor. While working there she received her LPN Certificate and went into the geriatric field. She began working at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in 1972 up until she retired on December 23, 2015.
Linda married Clarence L. Rogers on July 30, 1971 in Black River, he passed away August 25, 1996.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, she loved her job and taking care of people, she was always known for putting friends and family before herself, and she cared for many family members over the years with passion and grace.
Among her survivors are her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Debbie Cloe of Colorado Springs, CO, two daughters and a son-in-law Tina M. and Andrew Runkles of Lakeland, FL, Brenda L. Evans of Watertown, three stepchildren, 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, two sisters and a brother-in-law, Frances House of NC, Cindy and Tom Ossola of Watertown, a sister-in-law, Donna Bourcy of Black River, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents she is predeceased by a sister, Donna Cloe, and two brothers, William and Richard Cloe.
Calling hours will be held Noon to 2 p.m. at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in N. Watertown Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
