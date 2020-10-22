WINTHROP – Graveside services for 77 year old Linda L. Todd, a lifelong resident of 199 Crane Road, Winthrop, will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Brookdale Cemetery in Norfolk. Linda is survived by a brother, Phillip and Dorothy Todd, Gold Canyon, AZ; a sister-in-law, Ann Todd, Norfolk; her niece, Michelle White and her companion Greg Crump, Winthrop; her nephew Paul and Robertta Todd, Texas; her great nieces and nephews including Kevin Edwards and Rochelle White as well as many friends. Linda was pre-deceased by her parents and a brother, Lowell Todd.
Born in Potsdam, NY on August 28, 1943 to the late Herbert and Kathryn Dyke Todd, Linda graduated from St. Lawrence Central School and Paul Smith’s College. She worked for St. Lawrence County in the Real Property Office for 35 years. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed quilting, where she was a member of the Borderline Quilters, working with stained glass, making ceramics and she enjoyed working in her flowers gardens. Memorial donations in Linda’s memory can be made to the Tri-Town Rescue Squad or to Paul Smith’s College Admissions, c/o In memory of Linda Todd, PO Box 265, Paul Smith’s NY 12970 and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.