Linda Lou Simmons Skeldon October 10, 1947 - May 8, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Linda Lou Simmons Skeldon, age 72, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida under the care of Community Hospice & Palliative Care surrounded by her loving family. For the past five years, she had been a resident of Ponce Therapy Center in St. Augustine after suffering a traumatic brain injury.
Linda was born on October 10, 1947, in Gouverneur, NY to the late Kenneth C. Simmons and the late Lillian M. (Barnes) Simmons. She graduated from Edwards Central School and the Cosmotology Program at the St. Lawrence-Lewis Boces.
On August 15, 1964 she married her soul mate and the love of your her life, John L. Skeldon. They were married in the garden of her parent’s home. After their marriage they moved to Schuylerville, NY for a short time. They then returned to Talcville, NY where they spent most of their married life. In 2008, they moved to St. Augustine, FL to enjoy retirement in the sunshine state.
Linda was a stay at home Mom while raising her young boys before they entered school. Once they reached school age she opened and ran a hairdressing salon in the back of her house for several years. She then went on to work at Carl’s Drug Store in Gouverneur, NY as the Assistant Manager for several years until they closed. Lastly, she worked at the Circle Inn in Gouverneur, NY for a few years before she was able to enjoy her retirement.
Linda was an avid bowler for many years around Gouverneur, Harrisville and Edwards Bowling Alleys. She loved to do any type of arts and crafts and took great pride in her love of ceramics. She also enjoyed many hours planting in her flower gardens and was known to grow a few good veggies in her day. She also loved to sink her toes in the sand at the ocean but was never overly fond of water. She enjoyed a good game of Spyro and spent many hours playing games and conversing with her friends on the computer. She loved her grandchildren immensely and spent as much time with them as she could.
Linda had a heart of gold and would help out anyone that needed it. She was loved by many people. Her contagious smile and love of life will defintely be missed.
Her survivors include her husband of 55 years, John L. Skeldon, her sons, Scott B. Skeldon and his wife, Debbie (Vine Grove, KY), Stephen “Duffer” C. Skeldon and his wife, Carol (St. Albans, VT). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Lisha M. Skeldon, Trevor J. Skeldon, Ashley Miller, Ashleigh E. Bullard, Logan C. Bullard and Courtney L.R. Skeldon. Four great grandchildren also survive her. Her sister in law, Debra Watson and her husband, Frederick (Hermon, NY). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews along with many friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, her in-laws, Lennis E. Skeldon and Phyna M. (Webb) Skeldon. She was also predeceased by her brother in law, Gary L. Skeldon.
Her final arrangements were entrusted to St. Johns Family Funeral Home and Crematory in St. Augustine, FL.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
