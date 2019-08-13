LOWVILLE/CROGHAN-Linda Lou (Waugh) Zehr, the daughter of Cyril “Mike” and Shirley (Griffis) Waugh, was born at home in Denmark, NY in the midst of a blizzard on March 31, 1940. The doctor arrived late following the snowplow but Linda couldn’t wait and had already been born.
She attended school in Hermon and Edwards, NY and participated in school plays and the bowling team. She lived and worked for Gilbert and Janet Zehr in Copenhagen, NY for many years and established a life-long friendship with Janet. During those years she met and married Arthur J. Zehr. The marriage ended in divorce.
Linda worked at Lowville General Hospital, and received a degree in cosmetology at Howard G. Sacket BOCES. Art and Linda operated a barber and beauty shop in Croghan for many years. They also worked for Christian Retreat in Florida and New York. She served a number of summers as head cook at Beaver Camp in the Adirondacks and had a positive impact on many staff members and campers. She spent most of her time raising five children and transporting them to sports, school musicals, and many other events.
Linda was always involved in church activities, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, loved to worship, and was interested in world missions. She traveled to Hong Kong, China, and Haiti on mission trips and desired to do even more. She loved her children and grandchildren and traveled around the country visiting them as often as she was able.
She is survived by brothers and sisters Henry Waugh, Fred Waugh, Elon Waugh, and Jane Zehr; Her children Michael & Joyce Zehr (Manheim, PA), James & Lori Zehr (Winona, MN), Wilbur & Chiqui Zehr (Belmopan, Belize), and Cynthia Canna (Sarasota, FL); thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren, many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Gordon, Bernie, Jimmy, and Duane; a sister Phyllis; her son Peter, and her grandson David.
A funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at New Day Community Church, 5573 Water Street, Lowville, NY 13367 with Pastor Glenn Olmstead officiating. Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, prior to the funeral service, at the church. A gathering at the church fellowship hall will immediately follow the funeral service. A graveside service at 2:30 p.m. will be at Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg. In lieu of flowers donations would be welcome at Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville NY 13367 or the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility Attn: Activities, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville NY 13367.
Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.