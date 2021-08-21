LOWVILLE - Linda M. Gerow, 69, of Wagner Road, passed away Friday evening, August 20, 2021, at Upstate Medical University Hospital, Syracuse.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Friday August 27, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor officiating. Calling hours are from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday August 26, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 or St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 38 Main Street, Croghan, NY 13367. Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
