LAKELAND, FL - Linda M. Weir, 72, formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on Monday September 9, 2019 at Good Shepard Hospice.
Linda was born on June 15, 1947 in Carthage, NY, a daughter to the late Roswell and Gladys (Clark) Hewitt. Linda graduated from Carthage High School and went on to be Carthage Administrator, as well as the Village Clerk for 30 years.
On June 20, 1970, Linda married Claude “Gary” Weir in Carthage.
Linda loved to cook and bake for her friends and family. She also loved crafting.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary; a son, Joe (Deanne) Weir, Spring Branch, TX; a step-son, Paul Vallieres, Plattsburgh, NY; a sister, Donna (Roger) Hoch, Carthage, NY; five grandchildren, Mercedes Weir, Cole Weir, Shannon Vallieres, Samantha Vallieres, Caitlin Vallieres; one great-grandchild, Riley Vallieres.
Linda is predeceased by two brothers, Rodney Hewitt and Roger Hewitt; a sister, Marsha Spencer.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., located at 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepard Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
