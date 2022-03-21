Richville - Linda Marie Brown, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 23rd at 3:00 pm at the United Church of Richville with Karen Taylor officiating and burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Richville. A dinner at the church to share memories will follow the committal and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Linda was born in Gouverneur on September 4, 1948, the daughter of Charles and Edith (Crossman) Keyes.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1966 and attended business school in Ogdensburg.
Linda married Alfred Brown on July 29, 1967.
The couple raised their family and operated their farm on the Cole Road near Richville until 2013. Linda also worked as a teachers aide for BOCES for several years.
Linda was a member of the the United Church of Richville and served in several groups including the Prudential Committee, Youth Fellowship, Progressive Club, Friendship Class, and the choir. She enjoyed reading about the Amish and loved stories, crossword puzzles, gardening, baking, cooking, celebrating holidays, especially Christmas, and spending time with family.
Linda is survived by her husband Alfred, her children Russ and Donna Brown of Harrisville, Renee (Brown) Smith and her companion Jason Risley of Gouverneur, her grandchildren RiKayla Brown, Delinda LaRock, Derek Hubbard, and Janay Smith, her great grandchildren Alex, Trey, and Aden, her sister Lois York, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Charles Keyes, her sisters Elizabeth McClatchey and Mary Jean Steinburg.
Memorial donations in honor of Linda are encouraged to the United Church of Richville, PO Box 277, Richville, NY 13681.
