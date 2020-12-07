Lindsey M. Whiting
There will be a celebration of life at a later day for Lindsey M. Whiting. Lindsey passed away on December 4, 2020 at Claxton Hepburn Hospital surrounded by her loving family.. She was 23. Among her survivors is her mother and her companion Diane George and William Forbes and her father William Whiting. She is also survived by Julia Kurtz her maternal grandmother, her sisters Patty White and Shalene Whiting, her two brothers Reese and Billy Whiting and her beloved rabbit Bun Bun and her dog Charlie. As Lindsey loved animals, donations can be made in her name to the SPCA. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.