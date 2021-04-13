Lisa Davies

Lisa M. Davies, 41, Pierrepont Manor, died Monday April 12, 2021 at her home where she had been under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral service will be 12:00 pm Saturday April 17 at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman, NY. A calling hour will precede the funeral beginning at 11:00 am.
Born December 15, 1979 in Watertown, daughter of Robert J. and Cynthia (Rossman) Burnham, she attended South Jefferson Central School and later obtained her GED.
She married Kenneth Davies on August 5, 2006 at the Smithville Fire Department. The couple lived in Watertown, Alexandria Bay and Theresa, before moving to Pierrepont Manor.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth, a son Michael S. Davies, Pierrepont Manor; her father Robert and step-mother Virginia Burnham, Adams Center; her mother Cynthia Tiberend, Rodman; father and mother in law Andrew and Janice Kazensky, Albuquerque, NM; paternal grandparents Harvey and Ruth Burnham, Watertown; three brothers Jesse VanVranken, Dexter, Jonathan Burnham, Watertown, and half brother Kenneth Burnham, Adams Center; sister in law Onica Kazensky, Albuquerque, NY; several nieces and nephews, and her best friend Tammy Paro.
She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents Jim and Esther Rossman; a brother Jacob VanVranken and her step father Edwin VanVranken.
One of her greatest joys was taking care of her son Michael and husband Kenneth.
Lisa loved to knit and crochet, going on shopping trips with her mom and spending time with her dad.
Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7715 Black River Rd, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.