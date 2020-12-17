Lisa Jenkins

MASSENA – The universe just got a little dimmer when Lisa Margaret Jenkins, 50, passed away unexpectedly at Massena Memorial Hospital Wednesday (December 9, 2020). Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Lisa’s light was given to us January 3, 1970. Born in Jacksonville, NC the daughter of Raymond Pembleton and Karen Harbison. On April 6, 2019 Lisa united into marriage with her soulmate Donald Jenkins Jr. in Moira. For many years she was a very well loved and greatly feared floor supervisor and mentor at the Akwesasne Casino.
Lisa was an all-around crafty woman who loved cooking, reading, quilting, and knitting. She loved going to the movies. She spent many hours staying in touch with her friends on FB. During her recent illness she enjoyed endless hours of game play with her nephew Dylan. Every moment with Lisa, good or bad, was truly a gift.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of Lisa’s many friends and family. She is survived by her husband Donald Jenkins, Jr., her father Ray Pembleton, her mother Karen Harbison, her brothers Shetereh Johnson, Rasennes Pembleton, Ryan Cornelius, Elliot Cornelius, Travis Cornelius, and her sister, Renee Skrocki. She is also survived by her mothers-in-law, Odena Jenkins and Sally Jenkins; brothers-in-law, Lester Jenkins and Timothy Torrey and sisters-in-law, Margaret Jenkins and Madeline Torrey. This is only a small part of her surviving family.
A time of visitation will be held Thursday (Dec. 17th) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Flint Funeral Home. A brief prayer service will commence at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lisa’s honor to one’s local humane society.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com.
