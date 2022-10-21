FINE – Lisa Johnson, age 56, of Fine, passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake.
Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
