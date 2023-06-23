Lisa Marie Lloyd (Howland), passed peacefully in her home in Woodbridge, Virginia on May 16th, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on February 13th, 1966, in Watertown, New York, to Bill and Judy Howland. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Central High School and Potsdam State University. In 1990 she married Russell Lloyd of El Cajon, California, who was serving as an Army Officer at Fort Drum. During their 32 years of marriage, they were stationed in New York, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Virginia. Lisa was a devoted mother to sons William and Benjamin and loved spending time with her extended family. She never missed a birthday or special day for any member of the family, always ensuring they had a little remembrance of their special day. When she wasn’t spending time with her family, she enjoyed being an elementary school educator. She worked in numerous schools’ libraries and loved teaching children the joy of reading. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Judy Howland as well as her father-in-law Roger Lloyd. Surviving her is her husband of 32 years Russell Lloyd; sons William (fiancée Kryisa) and Benjamin, brother Tommy (wife Jerri), sister Lori, mother-in-law Connie, and many loving uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and friends. If anyone would like to donate to a charity in Lisa’s memory her family suggests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, Reach Out and Read Virginia or any charity that is important to you.
Lisa Marie Lloyd (Howland)
February 13, 1966 - May 16, 2023
