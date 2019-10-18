Lisa S. Fiaschetti, 43, of Watertown, passed away October 17, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center with family by her side.
Lisa was born June 22, 1976, in Elizabethtown, NY, daughter of Roger and Suzanne O’Hara Fiaschetti. She graduated from General Brown High School in 1993 and attended Daemen College, Amherst, NY. While residing in Syracuse she was a manager at IHOP in DeWitt for 5 years. She returned to Watertown where she was employed by Sonic as a manager. In addition, she assisted with the opening of a new Sonic restaurant in Syracuse.
Surviving besides her mother Suzanne are her children, Jett Alan and Micki Merry-Carole Collins, both at home, her brother Luke and his wife Amy of Syracuse, their children Rylie, Sydney and Spencer. She was a mother to many others, including Brandon, Conner and Austin Collins. Lisa was a caring person. Her door was always open. Her longtime companion, Tim Collins, her father Roger Fiaschetti and nephew Nicolas Aiden Fiaschetti all died before her.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Medical Center for all their efforts . Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725
Lyons Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057 or to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
