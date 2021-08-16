Nichols, Lisbeth G. — Died peacefully on July 18, 2021 at the age of 86 at her home in Asheville, NC. The daughter of Willard S. Gamble and Ann A. Babcock, and step daughter of Robert F. Hart, she was born on August 30, 1934 in Watertown, NY. Lisbeth graduated from Wellesley college in 1956 and was married in the same year. The first part of her career was spent as a teacher and school administrator. Then, in the early 1980’s, Lisbeth attended the Massachusetts School of Professional Psychology, graduating in 1984 with a PsyD in Psychology. She loved being an educator and, later, a psychotherapist with a private practice in the Boston area. Most of all, she loved her 3 children, Timothy F. Nichols, Kimberly N. Heiselman, Matthew J. Nichols, and her 4 grandchildren, Alexander Heiselman, Caroline Nichols, Jasper Nichols, and Joshua Nichols. She will never be far from their hearts.
Lisbeth G. Nichols
