Lloyd D. Exelby - (October 29, 1926 - February 18, 2020)
Lloyd D. Exelby, formally of Brownville, NY, was 93 when he passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born to William and Carrie Exelby on October 29, 1926 in Lisbon, NY. He was married to Marion V. Exelby for 66 years before her passing on June 11, 2017. Lloyd lived in Philadelphia, NY until the summer of 1979, when he received a job offer in Florida. He worked for the Dairy Herd Improvement Corporation/Association (DHIC/DHIA) in both New York and Florida. Lloyd lived and worked in Orange Park, FL for the following 10 years and retired in 1989. Once retired he returned to New York with a short time in North Carolina. Lloyd returned to Florida in 2010 to be closer to his daughters.
Lloyd was proceeded in death by his father William, mother Carrie, wife Marion, daughter Cathy, brother Ivan, and sisters Eileen and Avis.
Lloyd is survived by his daughters Debbie (Keith) Kelly and Sandy Exelby, Jacksonville, FL; sons Dale (Kathy) Exelby, Theresa, NY; Bill (Trudy) Exelby, Roxboro, NC; 2 granddaughters Brittany and Stacey, 9 grandsons Bill, Chad, Cody, Chris, David, John, Justin, Nick, Will and several great grandchildren.
He will be remembered as a wonderful Dad, Papa, Grandpa, Uncle and his beautiful smile.
Rest in peace Dad, we love you.
Online condolences may be shared at www.adignifiedalternative.net.
