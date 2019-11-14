Lloyd G. Miller, of Sackets Harbor, passed away November 12, 2019 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Lloyd was born March 8, 1936 in Rodman, the son of Harry and Loretta Williams Miller. He graduated from Adams High School in 1953 and served with the United States Air Force. On March 7, 1975 he married Toni Marie Navarra in the Town of Watertown, he was previously married Bonnie Poole.
In 1982, Lloyd began his career with the New York State Department of Corrections. Promoted to sergeant in 1985 and then made Lieutenant in 1990 during the opening of Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. He retried January of 2005 after 23 years of service. Previous to this he was a car salesman for various local car dealerships. Lloyd’s joys included spending time with his family, watching NASCAR, being an avid auto enthusiast and meticulously working on his home. Some of his greatest enjoyments were his family gatherings in Lake Placid, NYC and Myrtle Beach along with enjoying long drives through the Adirondacks and exploring the local countryside.
In addition to Lloyd being survived by his wife, Toni Marie Miller are seven children, Joanne Cummings, Portage, MI, Janice VanAntwerp, West Haven, CT, Gregory Miller, Pound Ridge, NY, Michael Miller, Frisco, TX, Marcus Miller, Watertown, NY, Matthew Miller, Sackets Harbor, NY, Jeffrey Miller, Sackets Harbor, NY. In addition, a sister Margaret Avery, Adams Center, NY. Lloyd was a proud grandfather of nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. As well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Mother and Father and three brothers Elwin, Gerald and Robert.
Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-4 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Monday at 11 am at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to ARC St. Lawrence Jefferson, PO Box 41, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.