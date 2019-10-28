Massena: Lloyd J. Malone, 82, of Hough Road, peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side. Friends and family may be received on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm until time of service at 6:30 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Lloyd was born on October 25, 1936 in Massena, the son of the late Howard P. and Florence (Hutchins) Malone. He attended school in Massena area and was a Milk Hauler for North Lawrence Seal Test Factory for many years. Lloyd worked for Agway of Massena and helped build the Eisenhower Locks which was completed in 1958. He also provided a trash service for the Massena area. Then after meeting Betty Lou Arquette, they married in 1968. They continued to provide Malone’s Trash Removal Service to this day through their Son and staff. At one time he was also Manger of Seaway Gas Station for many years. Together with his family they owned and operated several Dairy Farms around the surrounding area. He also worked at the Massena Town Dump and later for the Village of Massena as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Lloyd was a big contributor to the Massena Humane Society where he got his best friend, Star Star. He was a hardworking man who loved serving his community and visiting with people on his trash route.
He is survived by his wife Betty Lou Malone of 50 years; a daughter, Barbara and husband William Vice of Massena; a son, Steven Dubois and Edith of Bellmont, NY; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Jason, Samantha, Bill and wife Kana, Aaron, Robert and wife Beibei and Alissa and husband David; several great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Hare of Massena; Joe Malone of Raymondville and several other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Howard Malone.
Arrangements for Lloyd J. Malone are being handled by the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.