Lloyd Parish, 77, of Adams, died Sunday morning February 23, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. A memorial service will be 11:30 am March 6, 2020 at the Piddock Funeral Home, Adams, with Cathy Hamilton, pastor officiating. A calling hour will precede the funeral beginning at 10:30 am. Spring burial will be private in the Ellisburg Cemetery.
Born April 15, 1942 in Watertown, son of Clifford N. and Lena M. (Burdick) Parish. He graduated from General Brown High School. Following school he worked at the former Mercer’s Store in the Watertown Plaza, which he later purchased and renamed “Lloyd’s Food Store” where he was known to many as Mr,. P.. After selling the store in the mid 90’s, he went to work in the electronics department at Walmart on Arsenal Street, Watertown, retiring after twenty years.
A marriage ended in divorce.
He is survived by two sons Lloyd W. Parish, FL and Robert L. Parish, TX; a daughter Laurie A. Gonzalez, TX, several grandchildren; six brothers, Cliff, Harold, Elmer, Morris, and Frank Parish and Robbie Morris; one sister Marge Kalisz; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents Clifford and Lena Parish, three brothers Eli, Herbert and Delbert; and two sisters Minerva (Minnie) Liscomb and Barbara Benway.
Lloyd was a very kind, generous and loving person. He enjoyed spending time with his brother Cliff, where you could find them all over the North Country fishing or dining out. The laughs and stories they shared together were endless.
Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601
