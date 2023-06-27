Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lois Bullock McAllester

  • 0
Lois Bullock McAllester

A memorial service for Lois Bullock McAllester, who passed away on February 16, 2023, will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 1st at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Canton, followed by a graveside ceremony at the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards and a reception at GT’s in Russell. A Virtual service will be available from the church via https://www.uucantonny.org/sunday-worship-virtual-instructions

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.