A memorial service for Lois Bullock McAllester, who passed away on February 16, 2023, will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 1st at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Canton, followed by a graveside ceremony at the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards and a reception at GT’s in Russell. A Virtual service will be available from the church via https://zoom.us/j/96508750398?pwd=MUZmUG9CZXduWkpDRXAvWERqNHdoQT09
Lois Bullock McAllester
