MARTINSBURG – Lois E. “Granny” Staring, 87, died peacefully at her home early Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019.
She was born on August 10, 1932 in Holland Patent the daughter of the late Forest and Mary Elizabeth (Evans) Rowlands. Lois graduated from Holland Patent High School. She married C. Herbert Staring on April 11, 1953 in the Presbyterian manse in Clinton. The couple made their home at the Staring farm where she was a homemaker, raised her family and helped with the daily chores. Mr. Staring died on May 23, 1991.
Lois is survived by her eight children, Joyce Thomas; Bonnie Staring; Mary Staring; Laurie (Brian) Widrick; Charlie (Tina) Staring; James (Joy) Staring; Juli (Philip) Birchenough; and Timothy (Brian Mooney) Staring; the pride of her life, her twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; her sister, Carol (Harold) Wilson; and nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her two sons, Gary and David, her son-in-law, Brian Thomas, and her brother Thomas Rowlands.
Lois was a past member of Steuben Grange, FFA, and 4-H. She showed cattle at the Oneida County Fair and was a proud supporter of her children showing cattle at the Lewis County Fair, “never missing a day” and was very supportive of the dairy princess. Lois enjoyed knitting.
Her funeral will be on Wednesday, November 27th at 11:00 A.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home with Dale Brown, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Turin Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday, November 26th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The family would like to invite everyone to a luncheon at the Christian Community Center, Turin following the services.
Messages of sympathy may be shared with the family online at: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.