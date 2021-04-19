Lois F. Gonzalez, 78, of Watertown NY, peacefully passed away on March 20th, 2021, in her sleep in Zephyrhills Florida. Lois was born on March 24, 1942 to William and Elizabeth (Libby) Saber in Star Lake. After Lois graduated from Clifton Fine High School in 1960, she attended and graduated from Pauldine’s School of Beauty and Culture in Watertown with a license in cosmetology. She then worked as a beautician at The Carriage House Beauty Salon before opening a beauty shop in her home in Watertown. She enjoyed interior decorating and playing cards. She met Hernan Gonzalez while in cosmetology school in Watertown. They married on October 21st, 1961. Lois and Hernan went on to have three children. She is survived by her children Judy (Mark) Breuer, Boca Raton, Florida, Richard Gonzalez (Wendy Dickinson) Watertown, New York, Gregory Gonzalez, Edina, Minnesota, grandchildren Erica Breuer, Janessa Cougler, Tyler Breuer, Amanda Gonzalez and Corey Gonzalez, great-grandchildren Jaelah, Joshlyn and Noah. She is also survived by her sister Helen Chelmey and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 46 years Hernan Gonzalez, as well as two sisters Shirley (Francis) Powers and Jean Saber. Service will be at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown on Friday, April 23, 2021. Calling Hours from 11am with Service at 1pm and burial to follow at Brookside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
