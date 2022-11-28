NORFOLK — Arrangements for Lois L. Pernice, 89, a resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Pernice passed away Sunday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hosptial after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Lois L. Pernice.
Lois L. Pernice
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
