NORFOLK – Graveside services for Lois L. Pernice, 89, a resident of Hepburn Street, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk with Brenden Hardy presiding. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at the Norfolk American Legion following the services. Lois passed away on November 27, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk
Lois L. Pernice
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.