Lois Murray Russell 73 passed away Nov. 28 at Waynesburg Health Care Rehabilitation, Ps. She was born Sept. 15 1946 in Potsdam, NY oldest daughter to the late Donald and Frances Vincent Murray. Married Blaire Russell, he passed away 2005. She was a homemaker and loved working in her flower gardens. Surviving is her best friend and partner of 13 yrs Rodney Strader. Also siblings and their spouses. Sisters Kaye and Eddie Moore- VA Beach, Phyllis and Bob Gonyea Gouverneur, NY and Brother Phillip and Connie of West Chester, PA. She was a caring person and will be missed by many.
Lois Murray Russell
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
