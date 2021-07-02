Lois P. Creed of Dexter, NY, aged 96, died on June 24, 2021, in St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica, NY.
She was born September 27, 1924, in Houlton, ME, younger daughter of Chester and Blanche Perry. She attended Houlton High School and graduated from the University of Maine – Orono with a degree in Sociology, then worked at the Perkins Institute for the Blind.
She and David Creed were married in Houlton on October 26, 1952, after a brief courtship. They lived for awhile in Southington, CT, before settling in Wallingford, CT, where they raised their two children, (Lois) Lorraine and Paul (David) Creed.
Lois enjoyed gardening, canning and freezing a lot of food as well as baking from scratch. She joined the Grange, taking many ribbons at the local fairs. She sewed and knit clothing for her children and was fond of reading and learning new things.
In 1972, she divorced her husband, moving to Meriden, CT, where she worked assisting the Salvation Army in many areas. In her spare time, she worked as a literacy volunteer. She strongly believed in women’s rights and equality, supporting several groups.
She moved to Dexter, NY, in 1988 and continued to pursue her interest in the SA for several years.
In later years, she continued her interests in gardening and reading. She read mostly non-fiction on archaeology and religion, and mystery novels. She enjoyed university courses on DVD, especially those related to science, comparative religion, and ancient cultures. She loved going to Canada with her daughter, attending many events.
When her daughter’s home in Canada was burned to the ground, Lois invited her to stay with her until she found a new place to live. COVID-19 closed the border in March 2020, so the daughter took over her care, and she lived in her own home until being hospitalized in May 2021, dying in hospital on June 24.
Survived by daughter Lorraine (Creed) Payette (Canada); son Paul Creed (Leeanne Berg) – CT; grandchildren Galahad Payette (Sally Stacey) – Canada, Jamie Creed – ME, and Cheryl Creed – MA; as well as four great-grandchildren (Canada), five nephews and a niece. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army or plant plants of your liking in your home or church gardens to add life to the earth.
