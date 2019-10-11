MASSENA — Lois R. White, age 90, formerly of Alden St, passed away early Tuesday morning (Oct 8, 2019) at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Family and friends are welcome to call at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena Saturday morning (Oct 12, 2019) from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. A Funeral Mass will be held 12:00 P.M. Saturday October 12, 2019 at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Scott Belina officiating. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Lois was born on Christmas Day, 1928 in Massena the daughter of the late Ivan and Bertha (Lavine) White. She was employed as a cashier at Fishman’s, an assistant manager at Grants for over 25 years and then later working as an Ames Department store cashier.
She is survived by a niece Judy White of Essex Junction, VT; Mary Johnston and husband Bill of AZ; Nancy and Don Williams of Rochester. She was predeceased by a brother Winfield “Joe” White and a sister Jean Griffin, and also by her nephew Joe White.
Memories and condolences may be share with the family visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
