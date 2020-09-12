Lois W. Stevens

Pittsford, NY - Born December 19, 1920, Lois passed away on September 7th, 2020 at the age of 99 at her residence at Cloverwood. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-great grandmother who graced every life she touched over her many years. She was the fifth of six children born to Norman and Gertrude Brooke in Montreal, Canada, where she spent her early years. In December of 1941, she married Gordon M. Wendell of Albany, NY just two weeks following Pearl Harbor. Four sons were born to them in Albany and in Watertown, NY- Alec, Gordon, Jay and Fred Wendell.
Lois’ homes were always bee-hives of activity in all of her various roles as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid reader, skier, tennis player, birder, and swimmer. Summer times at her Chaumont cottage and yacht club, were her joy. She was an avid student of her Christian faith as well. Her faith journey was a remarkable blend of her Baptist roots, her social consciousness and deep commitment to her Lord. She befriended people from all walks of life, who were drawn to her cheerful personality and sense of humor.
Widowed in May of 1980, she met Dr. Roland E. Stevens of Rochester, NY through mutual friends and they were married in October, 1983. What a marriage they shared as they traveled the world, skied the slopes, and hit the tennis courts together! And above all, they had a shared gratitude for life together. With Rollie’s passing in February of 2000, Lois moved to independent community living at Cloverwood in 2004, where she spent the remainder of her full life with many new friends and an ever-expanding family. On one memorable evening, as her families celebrated her 75th anniversary, her son Jay asked the gathering, “How do we spell Mother? L-O-V-E!”
“Her children arise and call her blessed…” Proverbs 31:28
Lois was preceded in death by her first husband, Gordon M. Wendell; her son, James L. Wendell, and her second husband, Roland E. Stevens. She is survived by her sons, Alec B. (Lynn) Wendell of Chaumont, NY, Gordon M. (Claudia) Wendell of Newark NY, and Fred C. (Linda) Wendell of Dryden, NY; her stepsons, Chip (Georgia) Stevens of Pultneyville, NY, Peter (Susan) Stevens, Salt Lake City, UT; stepdaughters, Caroline (Bill) Mayher of Brookline, ME, Debbie (David) Rutherford, Seattle, WA, Pam Scinto (Dal Blumhardt) Bellvue, CO, and Betsy Palmer, Nobleboro, ME. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah Wendell, Robin Wendell, Heather Jennings, Alexander Wendell, Gabriel Wendell, Leah Skjei, Aaron Wendell, Faith Wendell and David Wendell; 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
A Graveside Celebration of life for Lois’ family and friends will be held at the Boughton Hill Cemetery in Victor, NY on Saturday, Spetember 26th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lois’ memory may be made to: Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Hockey Ministries International, Box 7, Windsor Station, Ste B43, 1100 ave Des Canadiens Montreal, Quebec H3B252 Canada. To share a memory of Lois or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
