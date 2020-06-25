Lona M. Roarick, 68, of Oswego, NY; died Friday, June 12, 2020 at Francis House, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Boonville, NY; daughter of the late Gerald and Evelyn Kowalik Henry.
She was a communicant of St. Anne Mother of Mary Catholic Church.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, George Roarick in 2016.
Lona is survived by, her son, Michael Roarick; her daughter, Kateland Howard; three grandchildren, Summer, Brandon, Diezel; her sister, Sharon Fuller; and three brothers, Gary Henry, Joseph Henry and Ed Henry.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY. Friends and family are invited to call from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Boonville, NY.
All services will be held within the guidelines recommended by the CDC and the NYSFDA. Masks will be required and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced. Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
