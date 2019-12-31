HELENA – Lonny E. Newtown, 73, a resident of McIntyre Road, passed away Saturday morning, December 28, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Lonny is survived by her husband David, 3 sons, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
