Loova M. “Susan” Wooledge, 82, formerly of Carthage, died Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020 at the Pontiac Nursing Home in Oswego where she has resided for three years.
Susan was born on February 24, 1938 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Mae (Evans) Forbes. She was raised by her mother and was a graduate of Watertown High School. She married Lee W. Wooledge on December 20, 1982 in the Town of Champion by Justice Jim Church. Lee Wooledge, a former employee of the St. Regis Paper Mill, died on January 28, 2011. The couple were longtime members of the Church of the Nazarene in Carthage.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Marzano of Rodman. She is predeceased by four brothers, Lew, Ted, Roger and John Forbes.
There will be no calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.