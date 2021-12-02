Loren V. (Joe) Knight, 78, passed away Monday November 29, 2021 from a sudden illness or maybe it was his broken heart from losing the love of his life Linda on June 20, 2021.
The memorial service will be 2 pm Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial with military honors follow in the North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours will start at 12 noon on Saturday prior to the service
Joe is survived by his & Linda’s children Jacquline Houghton, Watertown; Russell R (Sandra) Shepherd, Watertown; Michelle Utterback, St Petersburg; Sherri (Alex) Head; Angela Knight, Springfield, MA; Brian (Pamela) Knight, Watertown. 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; 8 brothers and sisters, Sally (Joe) Conforti; Gloria (Buddy) Sayer; Donny (Shirley) Knight; Tina (Bob) Hunt; Cindi Adams; Debbie (Ron) Cole; Richard (Marsha) Knight; Steve Knight and many many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his wife Linda R Knight, a grandson Jordan Houghton and a brother John Knight.
Joe was born in Watertown, a son to Lorne & Betty Knight. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. Joe went in the US Navy and served one tour right out of high school. After serving his country Joe worked 2 jobs putting himself through school to become a teacher. Teaching was Joe’s calling in life. Joe started teaching plumbing, heating & air in 1973 at Jefferson Vocational Technical Center. In addition to teaching he was the advisor to the VICA club which gave him great pride. In the late 80’s when his daughter Sherri was a student in the VICA Club, Joe was dubbed Disco Joe, for his great dance moves at the VICA competitions. In 2000 Joe was awarded VICA Advisor of the year. Joe took great pride in all of the students he taught over the years and still was in contact with many of them to the day he passed. He was very proud of the accomplishments his students achieved beyond the classroom. Joe retired in 2002.
Joe married Linda Knight November 8, 1986.
Joe and Linda successfully raised a blended family together. After getting all the kids out of the house they enjoyed traveling, dancing and going to casino’s together. Joe was a great dancer.
Joe & Linda enjoyed their meals at Cherry Tree, Nu Pier and Fargo’s Deli in Henderson. After Linda passed, Colleen and the staff at the Cherry Tree took extra special care of Joe.
Joe and Linda lived their lives with integrity, working hard and playing hard. They loved each other so much they planned their resting place well in advance to be together forever. One Life, One love. They are together again. “He for tried to live without her; liked it not and died”
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henderson Volunteer Ambulance and Fire Department, 8939 State Route 178, Henderson, NY 13650.
A celebration of Joe’s life will follow the burial directly after at the Savory Restaurant at the Best Western, 300 Washington St, Watertown.
Online condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
