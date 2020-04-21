Massena – Loretta C. Oakes, 61, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Massena Hospital. Due to the current restrictions, no public services will be held. Following her wishes, arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and she requested that donations in her honor be made to A Little Bit of Heaven, Equine Rehabilitation Center (www.alittlebitofheaveninc.org) or the Pet Food Pantry, 93 Owasco St., Auburn NY 13201. Loretta was born in Ramapo on September 16, 1958, daughter of the late Adrian and Loretta (Rose) Otte. She graduated from North Rockland High School in Thiells. On September 28, 1974, she married Carl J. Oakes in Thiells. They shared a loving union over 42 years until his passing on May 11, 2017. She worked for the US Postal Service in Montgomery, first as a mail sorter and retired as a mail bagger. She was an active supporter of A Little Bit of Heaven in North Lawrence and Pet Food Pantry in Auburn. Loretta is survived by two children;
Geneva Oakes and Mark Willard of Lisbon and Christopher and Rachel Oakes of Marlboro, four grandchildren; Gabby Oakes of Middle town, Adriana Oakes, C J Oakes and Isabella Oakes, all of Marlboro. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a son Carl J. Oakes, II in 1994. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.
