Gouverneur - Loretta Jean (Boprey) Cornell, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Gouverneur Hospital.
Funeral services and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Richville are private, as per Loretta’s wishes, with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Loretta was born on July 13, 1934 in Gouverneur, the daughter of Edwin and Elizabeth (Walker) Boprey.
She worked for Richville Trucking and was a homemaker, caring for her husband and children.
Loretta married Jack Cornell on October 23, 1954 at the Baptist Church of Richville.
She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, knitting, tatting, and traveling. She also enjoyed being outdoors in her flower garden, snowmobiling, hunting with her family, and her cat “Baby”.
Loretta is survived by her husband Jack, her sons Steven Cornell and Randy Cornell, 3 granddaughters, 2 great grandchildren, and a great, great grandchild. She is predeceased by her parents, her son Jerry Cornell, and several siblings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.