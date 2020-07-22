Gouverneur - Loretta M. Patton, 90, passed away on Monday evening, July 20, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23rd at 11:00 am at East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur with Martha Helmer, pastor of DeKalb United Methodist Church officiating. Please observe social distancing. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department or Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund.
Born December 20th, 1929 in Hermon, Loretta was a daughter of the late Leta (Besaw) Tharrett and Milton Tharrett, and she attended Gouverneur Schools. Loretta married James S. Patton on August 21, 1948 in Gouverneur with Rev. Thompson officiating. James passed away on May 26, 1990.
Loretta worked at Cedar’s Restaurant and Jumbo’s Diner in the early 1960’s before dedicating nearly 25 years at James River Paper Mill in Natural Dam. After retirement in 1991, she worked as a home health care aide.
She is survived by her loving children, Patricia “Squally” and Junior Towne, Penny Patton, Richard “Mouse” and Lyn Patton, Debbie Rider, Robin Patton, Kelley and Michael Liscum, all of Gouverneur, her seven grandchildren Lisa Hadfield, Bobby Cardinell, Jerrilyn Patton, Tonya Patton, Michael Liscum Jr., James Liscum, and Rachel Phillips, eleven great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband James and her parents, Loretta is predeceased by her daughter Phyllis, grandson Brandon, brothers and sisters Mildred Rickett, Dorothy McBroom, Betty Durham, Rose Jesmer, Leroy Tharrett, Harriet McDougall, and Kenny Rickett.
Loretta was an avid bingo player, enjoyed playing cards and an occasional visit to the casino. She was happiest spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and having long conversations on the telephone.
