Loretta Patton
Gouverneur- Loretta Patton, 90, passed away Monday evening at her home, surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11 am at East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Please consider social distancing. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
