Loretta R. Ledger, 84, of Joyner Rd., passed away, Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital-Nursing Home Unit, Lowville, NY.
Born on December 21, 1937 in Harrisville, NY, she was a daughter of Roy and Ruth Atkinson Luther and a 1955 graduate of Harrisville Central School.
Loretta married George R. Ledger in December of 1955 at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church, Harrisville, NY with Rev. Kelly, officiating.
She worked in the cafeteria at Harrisville Central School for more than 30-years.
Loretta was a member of the Harrisville Rod and Gun Club and she enjoyed bingo, bowling and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, George; a son, Marty Ledger, Redwood, NY; four grandchildren, Robert, Jennifer, Rachael and Joshua; a great-granddaughter, Lilliana; two sisters, Gloria Dowling, Canton, NY and Sandra Metcalf, Port Leyden, NY; a brother, Ranald Luther, Henderson Harbor, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY
