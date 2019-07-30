Funeral Services for Lori Ann (Demo) Smithers, age 49, of Ogdensburg, will be held at Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be from 12-2 p.m. Lori is survived by her husband, Rodney Smithers; three children, Megan Smithers, Marissa Smithers and Jared Smithers and his wife, Deborah, of Katy, Texas; her twin sister, Tina Demo and her brother, Richard Demo and his wife, Anna; A step-sister Harmony (Zackary) Quinones of Central Square; two special nieces Natasha (Benjamin) Wenson and Brooke Ghize; one nephew George Ghize; and two grand Lucille and Owen Smithers.
Lori was born on July 17, 1970, in Rochester, the daughter of Richard Demo and Marjorie Christie. She graduated from Madrid-Waddington High School in 1988 and later graduated from SUNY Canton in 1999 with an Associate’s Degree. She later obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from SUNY Empire in Business Administration. She married Rodney Smithers on July 05, 1997 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Lori first went to work at United Helpers in 2001 as a Director for Fund Development and later in March of 2017 became Foundation Director at St. Joseph’s Home. Lori enjoyed skiing, kayaking, riding motorcycles. She loved spending time with her family and her dog Brinks. Lori’s true love was volunteering and helping others. Donations may be made in Lori’s memory to the SPCA, Ogdensburg.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
