Watertown - Lori L. Jewett, 56, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.
Lori was born to Edward H. and Dorothy S (Hoppins) Jewett on Sunday, July 25, 1965, in Watertown, NY. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1983. Lori graduated from Jefferson Community College with an associate’s degree in Paralegal Studies and a bachelor’s degree from Oswego University in Public Justice. She earned her master’s degree from North Central University in Scottsdale, AZ, in Public Administration, and was working on her doctorate’s degree at the time of her passing. Lori worked at Neighbors of Watertown in Watertown, NY, before becoming ill. Her hobbies included spending time on the water, shopping, giving to others, and continuing her education.
Lori survived by her mother, Dorothy; two brothers Edward H. Jr. (Jeani) Jewett and Aaron Jewett and his companion Christine; her sister, Wendy (Steven) Babcock; many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins whom she loved.
Lori was predeceased by her father, Edward H. Jewett, in Feb. 1993, and Michael J. “Poppo” Collette, who helped raise her in July 2010.
Per Lori’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours; her body was cremated, and her ashes will be distributed in the St. Lawrence and Black River. A small family gathering for the family will be held at a later date.
