Lorna M. Webb, 88, of Pine Street, Canton died Monday, May 25, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center after a brief stay.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial service is being planned in the future at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Canton or to the Church and Community Program, Canton.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, William “Bill” Webb of Canton; four daughters, Paula (Wilfred) Eschmann, Pamela (Jim) Bethell, Janice (Roy) Acklin and Ruth (Rob) Leslie; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; a sister, Shirley Fuller; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Throughout her life, Lorna was extremely active in her church, Canton College and a multitude of community activities, earning her recognitions for community engagement.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services have been entrusted to Lorna’s care and arrangements. Condolences and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.