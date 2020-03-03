A memorial service for Loron E. Silliman, Jr. will be Saturday March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church with The Reverend Leonard Sponaugle officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Mr. Silliman died January 17, 2020. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.
