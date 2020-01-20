Loron E. Silliman, Jr., 82, of Park Avenue, Watertown, died peacefully at home, January 17, 2020 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Silliman was born April 10, 1937 in Conifer, NY, son of Lillian Bauer and Loron E. Silliman, Sr. He graduated from Tupper Lake High School in 1954 and from Clarkson University in 1958, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. While at Clarkson he entered the ROTC program and continued his service in the United States Army Corps of Engineers, honorably discharged as Captain. He married Mary Antonene “Toni” Roberts on September 25, 1958 at St. John’s Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, FL. Mr. Silliman was Vice President of Engineering at New York Air Brake in the DynaPower StrataPower division until the company moved to Charleston, North Carolina in 1992. He then retired and became a consultant with the company for many years.
Mr. Silliman was a member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon, trustee and an elder. He was a former member of the Watertown Lions Club, active with the eye transplant program. Mr. Silliman served on, and was an original board member of, the Watertown Sci-Tech Center. He enjoyed volunteering with the Syracuse Symphony and Orchestra of Northern New York. Mr. Silliman was an avid outdoorsman including, camping, hunting, canoeing and fishing on the Raquette River, and was a steward of property in the Adirondack Park. Mr. Silliman had an artistic side carving soapstone, and designing and constructing whirlygigs. He loved traveling having enjoyed several trips domestically, to Alaska, and throughout Europe. Most of all he was a proud father and grandfather.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons and their wives, Alan H. and Sally of Fruita, CO, with daughters Christina, Mallory and Erika, and four great grandchildren; James B. and Zania of Colleyville, TX, with daughters Teah and Mary; and daughter Lori (Brett) Larson of Scotia, NY. Mr. Silliman is also survived by three sisters, Louise Silliman, Watertown, Evelyn Isaac, Wolcott, NY, Carolyn Parrotte, Colton, NY, and several nieces and nephews. A sister Audrey Ennis died before him.
Calling hours will be Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4pm-7pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A memorial service at First Presbyterian Church and burial in Brookside Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601, NNY Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601, Friends of Mt. Arab, P O Box 185, Piercefield, NY 12973 or The Wild Center, 45 Museum Dr., Tupper Lake, NY 12986.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
