Lorraine E. Staniec, 83, Henderson passed away Friday, May 22nd at Hospice of Jefferson County, Gotham St., Watertown.
Lorraine was a graduate of the Union Endicott School District and went on to own and operate the Whitewater Fishing Fleet. Her fishing charters operated primarily in Lake Ontario and would often venture to the Atlantic Ocean for tuna fishing.
She was devoted to spending as much time as possible with her family before she passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Henry Staniec; her children Ricky-Paul (Anne); David (Jenifer) Herman; her siblings, David (Valerie) Cornell; Gary (Mary) Cornell, Linda (Butch) Clark; grandchildren, Colleen (Michael) Bellinger, Ricky Herman, Lelani Herman, Rachel (Ryan) Oatridge, Rebekah Herman, Jason Carboni, Emilee (Craig) Lemcke; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Ethelyn and Clarence Cornell and her daughter Cheryl (Lee) Carboni.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Henry Staniec would be appreciated. Please mail to PO Box 306, Henderson, NY 13650.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
