Lorraine E. Staniec, 83, Henderson passed away Friday morning at Hospice of Jefferson County, Gotham St., Watertown. Per her wishes there will be no service. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.