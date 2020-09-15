NORWOOD—Funeral services for 92 year old Lorraine G. Bartlett, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Congregational Church in Norwood with Rev. Walter Smith presiding. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Norwood following the services. Mrs. Bartlett passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020 at the Maplewood Campus.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Diane and Clark Schryver, York, PA; Susan Bartlett, Norwood; her six grandchildren, Kevin and Emily Enslow; Laurie and Josh Lowe; Angela Miller; Chelsea and Greg Puglese; Michelle and Paul LaBier; Joey and Melissa Ramie; her six great-grandchildren, Nick Enslow, Kyle Bent, Jordyn Miller, Peyton and Gabriella LaBier and Evrhett Ramie; her sister, Marcie Wing and her son, Greg, Norwood. Lorraine was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Vernon “Tunk” and a daughter, Bonnie Enslow.
Born in Wesley Island on June 29, 1928 to the late Lyle and Helen Banister Gibson, Lorraine graduated from Norwood High School and Ogdensburg Business School. She became the village clerk for Norwood, and served her community for over 32 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and volunteered at the Potsdam Hospital. Lorraine enjoyed reading, gardening and solving puzzles, but found her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family and going on adventures with Tunk. Memorial donations in Lorraine’s memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Lorraine G. Bartlett.
