SPRAGUEVILLE- Lorraine I. (Morse) Bell, age 79, of Spragueville, NY, passed away on February 18, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital after a long fight with kidney failure.
She was born on February 18, 1942 in Gouverneur to the late Howard and Marjorie (Hills) Morse. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1960 and then married Jack Bell on June 25, 1960 at the Spragueville United Methodist Church.
With her husband, she was a member of St. Lawrence Valley Ayrshire Club, NY State Ayrshire Club and Ayrshire Breeders Association. She enjoyed her time spent on the farm and really loved her cats. She enjoyed traveling with Jack to National Ayrshire Conventions and showing cattle at county, state and national shows. She loved spending time with her family and made many friends through her journeys.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Jack Bell; three sisters, Norma (Joe) Reynolds, Linda (Larry) Hance and Judy (Kevin) Bigalow; a daughter, Melody Hoffman and a son, Robert Bell. Six grandchildren, Ben and Emma Hoffman, Cody and Alicia Hoffman, Robert and Keirsten Bell, Remminton Bell and Shelby, Emma Bell and Ross Bell; 12 great grandchildren, Grayson, Delaney, Laila and Jack Hoffman, Carter Whitmarsh, Lucy and Sadie Hoffman, Robert III, Oaklynn and Reign Bell, and Gunner and Grayden Bell and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents, Howard and Marjorie Morse; a brother, Gary Morse and two daughters, Robin and Kimberly Bell.
There will be calling hours on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur, for family and close friends. Wearing face masks and social distancing guidelines are to be followed. There will be a graveside service in the spring at Spragueville Cemetery. Condolences, pictures and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Lorraine’s memory to Fresenius Kidney Care, 22571 Summit Dr., Watertown, NY 13601 or to The National Kidney Foundation of Central New York, 731 James St., Suite 200, Syracuse, NY 13203.
