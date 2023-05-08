Lorraine ( Lorri )DiNapoli, age 63 passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2023 at Massena Memorial Hospital. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday May 11, 2023 at 11AM, at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Rev. Nick Revilla officiating, followed by burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery . Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Wednesday May 10, 2023 from 3 to 8 PM at Frary Funeral Home, 60 Maple Street, Massena. On November 2, 1959, Lorri was born the daughter of Donald and Kathleen (Hastings) Stearns. She was a 1977 graduate from Massena Central School and a graduate from the Massena Business School earning her certificate in secretarial work. Lorri was employed as a Administrative Secretary for the Community Development Program (CDP) in Canton until her Marriage on February 24, 1990 in Louisville, to Joseph DiNapoli. Lorri is survived by her husband, two daughters, Lauren and Dr. Michael Waterhouse of Valhalla, NY, and Tricia and Alexander Dahlborg of Taby, Sweden, her mother and step father Gerald Tyo, four grandchildren Lillian, Brooke, Autumn, and Elizabeth, three brothers, Donald and his wife Lise of Lakeland, Florida, Clark and his wife Suzanne of Louisville, and Thomas and his wife Amy of Louisville. Sisters and brothers in law Georgianna Burns of Ogdensburg, Richard and Jane Botting of Lutz, Fl., Peter and Domonique DiNapoli of Brockport , Richard and Janet Zoller of Ogdensburg, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her father. Lorraine enjoyed playing golf, being outside working in her gardens, and vacationing in Aruba. She also enjoyed many years of league bowling with her friends, but her favorite past time was playing with her beloved grandchildren. Lorri was also an Auxiliary member of both the Massena Amvets Post 4 and American Legion Post 79. Memorial donations in Lorraine’s memory may be made to www.bethematch.org, to help people needing bone marrow transplant find donors.,or to a charity of ones choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.fraryfuneralhome.com
Lorraine ( Lorri ) DiNapoli
November 2, 1959 - May 5, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.