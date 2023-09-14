Lorraine M. Proulx, 84, passed away on August 1, 2023 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL. Lorraine was born in Moira, NY in September, 1938. She retired from Key Bank in Massena NY after a lengthy career. Lorraine and her late husband Bernie enjoyed their retirement as snowbirds traveling between their lifelong home in Massena, NY to Lakeland, FL every year. They sold their northern home in 2016 and became permanent residents in Lakeland. Lorraine enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her two cats. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard as well as siblings Donald, Lawrence, and Beatrice. She is survived by her three children, Rodney (Janet) Proulx of Rochester, NY; Lynn (Stephen) Adams of Lakeland, FL; and Lisa (Tim) Bell of Mulberry, FL; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren as well as her sisters Ruth McDougall and Jean Dishaw. Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Massena at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 23 with burial at Calvary Cemetery to follow. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland FL 33805.
Lorraine M. Proulx
September, 1938 - August 1, 2023
